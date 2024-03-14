Teach for India invites applications for the 2024 Fellowship program

Teach For India, an organisation working towards educational equity for children has invited applications for the final 2024 Fellowship. The deadline for applying is 17th March 2024.

The Teach For India Fellowship is a two-year, full-time paid Fellowship program that empowers passionate individuals to become leaders and changemakers in the education sector. The Fellowship application process is highly selective and receives applications from India's brightest and most promising individuals. The selected Fellows go through a rigorous training program where they are motivated and challenged to comprehend the education system from its grassroots level.

The unique aspect about the Teach For India Fellowship is the opportunity to bring about a transformative change in the existing education paradigm. It also gives them insights into various aspects of leadership, problem solving and facing real life challenges that can be a game changer in their overall professional growth.



To know more about the Teach For India Fellowship and the selection process please visit the links below:



https://apply.teachforindia.org/