Teachers’ Day 2023: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to Guide Us in Life!

TEACHER'S DAY 2023 : Every year on September 5, India commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan as National Teacher's Day, or Shikshak Diwas, to honor his contributions and achievements. Dr. Radhakrishnan was the second President of India and also its first Vice President. He was also a scholar, a philosopher and a recipient of the Bharat Ratna.

When Dr. Radhakrishnan was elected President of India in 1962, some students asked him if they could celebrate his birthday. Dr. Radhakrishnan, on the other hand, requested that it be celebrated as Teacher's Day. Therefore, this day began to be observed and for decades, students across the country have taken this opportunity to recognize the contribution of educators to the society.

Teachers are the backbone of preparing young minds for a better future. Teachers' Day is a great occasion to express your gratitude to your teachers, remind them how they motivated you to succeed in life and absorb the wise words of the late scholar and leader.

On Teacher’s Day 2023, here are a few quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan that will inspire:

1."The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

2."Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

3."When we think we know, we cease to learn."

4."Teachers should be the best minds in the country."

5."A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

6."A literary genius, it is said, resembles although no one resembles him."

7."Human life as we have it is only the raw material for Human life as it might be."

8."Religion is behaviour and not mere belief."

9."Man is a paradoxical being-the constant glory and scandal of this world."

10."To look upon life as an evil and treat the world as delusion is sheer ingratitude."