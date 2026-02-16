TEDx Mahindra University concludes with theme “Unwritten Futures”

The latest edition of TEDxMahindraUniversity concluded successfully at Mahindra University, bringing together students, faculty, and thought leaders for a day dedicated to dialogue, reflection, and forward-looking ideas. The event served as a platform for emerging voices from the university community to present original perspectives on the challenges and opportunities shaping the future.

This year’s gathering also unveiled the 2026 theme, “Unwritten Futures: Imagining Tomorrow, Together,” highlighting the idea that the future is not predetermined but collectively created through imagination, collaboration, and purposeful action. The theme encouraged participants to move beyond observation and actively contribute to building inclusive and innovative solutions for society.

Addressing the audience, Vice Chancellor Yajulu Medury noted that education must go beyond knowledge acquisition to inspire students to envision and shape what lies ahead. He emphasized that institutions today have a responsibility to nurture thinkers who can imagine boldly, act responsibly, and create meaningful impact across communities.

Throughout the event, speakers explored the importance of redefining success by focusing not only on achievement and competition but also on contribution, compassion, and long-term societal value. Discussions highlighted the need to rethink existing systems of learning and leadership, encouraging young innovators to question outdated paradigms and design new pathways for progress.

By fostering conversation, creativity, and collective imagination, TEDxMahindraUniversity reinforced the growing role of student-led platforms in shaping conversations about the future of education, leadership, and social transformation.