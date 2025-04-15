Live
Telangana Government to Resume Job Notifications After SC Classification Pause
The Telangana State Government is set to restart government job notifications that were paused due to the SC classification process.
Government job notifications that have been on hold for several months in the state are now set to be released gradually. Due to the implementation of the Scheduled Castes (SC) classification act, the government is preparing to reschedule the job calendar.
This means fresh notifications will soon be issued for Group 1, 2, 3, and 4 posts, as well as recruitment by the Police and Gurukul Boards. However, the government will first give clarity on the schedule, including when and which exams will be held.
A special meeting of the Group of Ministers is expected soon to decide on the matter.
Why the Delay Happened
Earlier, the government had planned to release 20 job notifications in the 2024–25 job calendar. But after the Supreme Court’s verdict on August 1, 2024, the government stopped issuing new notifications until the SC sub-categorization process was completed.
As a result, no job notifications have been released since September 2024. Also, with an increase in retirements in various departments over the last few months, the number of vacancies has grown.
The government is now reviewing department-wise vacancies and planning to issue updated notifications.
Upcoming Notifications This Month
By the end of this month, the government plans to release:
- 14,236 Anganwadi posts in the Women and Child Welfare Department
- Over 4,000 posts in the Health Department
- 3,000+ jobs in RTC (Road Transport Corporation), as confirmed by RTC MD Sajjanar
Other Job Notifications in the Pipeline
As per the job calendar:
- Police recruitment notification is expected in April
- Group-2 services notification in May
- Group-3 in July
Earlier notifications for Forest Beat Officers (February), Gurukul jobs, Singareni Collieries, and Engineering posts were delayed due to the SC classification process.
The government will now review and reschedule the job calendar. New notifications will be issued according to the revised roster system based on SC classification.