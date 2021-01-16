Telangana: Intermediate Board Exams to be Held by April End 

Hyderabad: TS BIE (Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education) will conduct second and final year board exams from April.

The exam pattern will remain the same. The exams will cover 70 per cent of the curriculum and teach the rest of the syllabus through projects and assignments. However, the part is that the student will have more options to try. The official said, "For instance, students might have to attempt three out of seven questions instead of three out of five."

"Junior colleges are reopening from February 1, 2021. After two months of classes, the plan is to hold inter exams from the last week of April till mid-May. Before the theory exams, practical exams will be held, we will announce the schedules for both theory and practical exams," a BIE official told.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, audio-visual conferences through the Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels will continue to air at the appropriate revised times until March 31, 2021.

The state government issued guidelines on Tuesday, junior colleges in Telangana will run in two shifts starting from February 1.

All colleges with student numbers below 300 pupils and sufficient accommodation will be allowed to operate from 9.30 am to 4 pm.

Colleges with strength more than 300 students will operate in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Shortly, TS BIE will announce schedules for the exam fee.