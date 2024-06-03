Telangana POLYCET 2024 Results Declared

The Telangana POLYCET 2024 results have been announced for the examination conducted on 24th May for admission to diploma courses. A total of 82,809 students appeared for the exam across the state. The results were released by Education Principal Secretary Telangana POLYCET 2024 results, POLYCET 2024, results, Burra Venkatesham.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to check the results online on the official website. To check the results, students need to visit the official website and click on the rank card option on the home page. They will then be required to enter their hall ticket number and click on the submit button. The rank card will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded for future reference.