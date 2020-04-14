Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies to conduct online classes for 6th to 10th class students

Hyderabad, April 14: In view of the nation-wide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies will jointly organize online lessons for classes 6th to 10th, from 24-04-2020 to 30-05-2020 through the Telangana Government run 'TSAT' TV channel.

Expert teachers will conduct online classes in different subjects including arts, music, health and sports every day. The students are advised to watch the 'TSAT' TV channel to prepare themselves for the next academic year.

Secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar thanked Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao for entrusting the task of organizing the online classes. The Secretary further said that this was a revolutionary initiative in the field of education in Telangana state and this move will benefit lakhs of students in the state. He also thanked minister for welfare Koppula Eshwar and Minister for Tribal Welfare Sathyavathi Rathod for their support.