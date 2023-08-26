Telangana: Written exams conducted for job recruitment likely to be released in next month

The Telangana Recruitment Boards that conducted written tests for state government job recruitments have completed their processes and are planning to announce the results by the end of this month or in the first week of September. They believe that the legal dispute regarding the creation of parallel reservation for women will be resolved by next week. Once the dispute is settled, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and Gurukul Board will release the marks of written exams, merit lists, and final results.



Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections to the primary key of the Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) examinations conducted for the positions of lecturers and teachers in welfare gurukuls until Saturday. The agencies have also completed the technical process to publish the results on candidates' personal login portals by the end of this month.

The TSPSC and Gurukula Recruitment Board will announce the results for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and Degree and Junior Lecturer posts. The Group-4 Preliminary Key will also be announced by the end of this month.

The TSPSC has made all necessary arrangements for declaring the results of AEE posts and will release the results for librarian and drug inspector posts after announcing the merit list. The results for agricultural officers and veterinary assistants are also expected to be announced, although there may be a slight delay due to technical reasons.