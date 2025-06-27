Live
TG EAPCET 2025 Engineering Counselling Starts June 28
Highlights
TG EAPCET 2025 counselling for engineering courses will begin on June 28. Students must fill details, pay the fee, and verify certificates. Final seat allotment will be done by July 18. Two more rounds and spot admissions will follow in August.
The Telangana government has shared the counselling schedule for TG EAPCET 2025 (engineering admissions).
From June 28 to July 7, students need to:
- Fill in their basic details
- Pay the fee
- Book a time to check their certificates
- Certificate checking will happen from July 1 to July 8.
- Students can choose colleges and courses from July 6 to July 10 (this is called web options).
- A sample seat result (mock allotment) will be shown by July 13.
- If needed, students can change their options on July 14 and 15.
- The final seat allotment will be out by July 18.
Students who get a seat must:
- Pay the college fee
- Confirm admission online between July 18 to July 22
- There will also be two more rounds of counselling after this.
- On August 18 and 19, students can change their branch (inside the same college). Seats for this will be given on August 22.
- Spot admission (last chance) for all colleges will happen on August 23.
For full details, go to the website: tgeapcet.nic.in
