TG EAPCET 2025 Engineering Counselling Starts June 28

The Telangana government has shared the counselling schedule for TG EAPCET 2025 (engineering admissions).

From June 28 to July 7, students need to:

Fill in their basic details

Pay the fee

Book a time to check their certificates

Certificate checking will happen from July 1 to July 8.

Students can choose colleges and courses from July 6 to July 10 (this is called web options).

A sample seat result (mock allotment) will be shown by July 13.

If needed, students can change their options on July 14 and 15.

The final seat allotment will be out by July 18.

Students who get a seat must:

Pay the college fee

Confirm admission online between July 18 to July 22

There will also be two more rounds of counselling after this.

On August 18 and 19, students can change their branch (inside the same college). Seats for this will be given on August 22.

Spot admission (last chance) for all colleges will happen on August 23.

For full details, go to the website: tgeapcet.nic.in