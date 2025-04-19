TG EAPCET hall tickets to feature QR codes

Hyderabad: For the upcoming Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET), candidates will not face any difficulties to navigate to their exam centres, as the hall tickets will now feature QR codes that will help them locate their respective exam centres.

Around 3,05,774 applications, including 2,19,420 for engineering, 86,101 for agricultural and pharmacy, and 253 for both, were received until Friday evening.

The deadline to apply with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is till April 24. Engineering exam will held at 124 centres and agricultural and pharmacy will be conducted in 112 centres.

According to JNTUH officials, hall tickets for engineering stream tests will be available for download on the website https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in from April 19 to 22 respectively. The entrance test for agricultural and pharmacy stream is scheduled for April 29 and 30, while the engineering test will be held from May 2 to 4. Both the tests will be conducted in two sessions – 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm. The centres’ gates will be opened at 7:30 am for morning session test and 1:30 pm for afternoon session exam. No student will be allowed even if they are late by a minute.

If students reach centre exactly at 9 am or 3 pm, they will be losing crucial 20 minutes. So, students must reach well in advance to complete this process and all the elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the entrance tests.

Highlighting on QR codes, a senior officer, JNTUH, said, “All that students need to do is scan the Quick Response (QR) code printed on the hall tickets with a smart phone. Once scanned, a link opens in the Google Maps application that enables the students to view their route map to their exam centres. In addition, they can ascertain how far are their centres and even the estimated time it will take to reach the venue, considering the traffic.”