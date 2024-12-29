Live
TG TET-2024 hall tickets released
Hyderabad: The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) convenor announced the release of hall tickets for the 2024 examinations.
The exams will be conducted online from January 2 to January 20 in 20 sessions over ten days. Each day will feature two sessions: the morning session from 9:00 to 11:30 AM and the afternoon session from 2:00 to 4:30 PM. Officials confirmed that Paper-1 exams will be held on January 8, 9, 10, and 18, while Paper-2 exams are scheduled for January 2, 5, 11, 12, 19, and 20.
Candidates appearing for the morning session will be allowed entry from 7:30 AM, while those attending the afternoon session can enter from 12:30 PM.
Exam centre gates will close 15 minutes prior to the start of each session, which means gates will close at 8:45 AM for the morning session and 1:45 PM for the afternoon session. Aspirants must carry their hall ticket, a black or blue ballpoint pen, and a valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, driving licence, passport, PAN card, or voter ID. The use of smartwatches and electronic devices is strictly prohibited at the exam centres.
Although the hall tickets were originally scheduled for release on Thursday,