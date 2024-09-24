Live
- Sahil’s ton leads India U19 to 9-wkt win; seal Youth ODIs 2-0
- Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works
- State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
- Uttam: Paddy procurement from Oct first week; Rs 500 bonus for superfine variety
- India claim maiden bronze medal
- Sand can be booked online
- Content tracking system for GenAI
- Heavy Rainfall Alert issued for AP and Telangana amid LPA in Bay of Bengal
- INST researchers develop paper-based device to simplify sensing of contaminants
- Cong to shore up social media to fight Oppn onslaught in TG
TGBIE extends last date for admissions
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Monday extended the last date for the second phase of admissions yet again to first-year intermediate courses for the academic year 2024-25 up to September 30 with a late fee of Rs 500. According to TGBIE officials, junior colleges that are offering two-year intermediate courses have been asked to admit students into the first year till the extended deadline. Parents and students were advised to take admission to affiliated colleges, a list of which has been made available on the official's website, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/.
