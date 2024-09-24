TGBIE extends last date for admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Monday extended the last date for the second phase of admissions yet again to first-year intermediate courses for the academic year 2024-25 up to September 30 with a late fee of Rs 500. According to TGBIE officials, junior colleges that are offering two-year intermediate courses have been asked to admit students into the first year till the extended deadline. Parents and students were advised to take admission to affiliated colleges, a list of which has been made available on the official's website, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/ .