TGBIE releases academic calendar for 2025-26
Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Thursday released the Annual Academic Programme (Calendar) for the academic year 2025-2026 for all junior colleges in the State.
According to TGBIE officials, the schedule aims to ensure a structured academic year for students pursuing their intermediate education. The academic year for both first and second-year students will commence on June 2 (Monday). Dussehra holidays are scheduled from September 28 to October 5, while Sankranti holidays will be observed from January 11 to January 18.
The academic year will consist of 226 probable working days, ensuring comprehensive learning for students. All Sundays and public holidays declared by the government of Telangana will be strictly observed, said a senior TGBIE officer.