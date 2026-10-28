The Psychology of CAT: Why Decision-Making Under Pressure Matters More Than Attempting Every Question

Every year, the Common Admission Test (CAT) highlights an important aspect of competitive examinations: attempting more questions does not necessarily translate into a higher score. Accuracy, question selection and time management can significantly influence performance. Beyond testing conceptual knowledge, CAT also challenges candidates to make effective decisions under time pressure.

Ravi Prakash, Founder and CEO of Rodha, explains why decision-making is an important part of CAT preparation and how candidates can develop this skill through practice.

CAT Tests Judgement Alongside Knowledge

By the time candidates appear for CAT, many have spent months strengthening their concepts and practising different question types. However, performance can also depend on how they respond to individual questions during the examination.

Candidates must continually decide whether to attempt a question, move to the next one, reconsider an approach or review an answer. Recognising when to continue and when to move on can help them use the available time more effectively. These decisions become particularly important when several questions compete for attention within a limited period.

Why Attempting Every Question Can Be Counterproductive

Exam pressure can make candidates reluctant to leave questions unanswered. However, spending too much time on a difficult question may reduce the time available for others that could be solved more efficiently.

The ability to assess a question's difficulty, identify a possible approach and estimate the time required develops through consistent practice. Candidates can learn to recognise when a question is worth pursuing and when it may be more practical to move ahead.

The Role of Timed Mock Tests

Full-length mock tests help candidates experience the time constraints and sustained concentration required during CAT. Practising under exam-like conditions can reveal how they respond to difficult questions, manage fatigue and allocate time across sections.

Mock tests are most useful when followed by a detailed review. Candidates should examine not only incorrect answers but also questions that consumed too much time, those they could have skipped and opportunities they missed because of inefficient time allocation.

Building Composure Through Practice

Decision-making under pressure is a skill that can improve with deliberate practice. Reviewing performance across multiple mock tests can help candidates identify recurring habits, including rushing through questions, persisting with unproductive approaches or spending too long checking answers.

Strong conceptual preparation remains essential, but candidates also need to apply their knowledge strategically. During CAT, deciding where to invest the next few minutes can be as important as knowing how to solve a question. A balanced preparation strategy therefore combines subject knowledge, timed practice, careful review and the ability to make reasoned choices under pressure.