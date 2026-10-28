Stricter Safety Norms in India may Lead to Rise in Car Prices

Car prices might increase starting from April 2027 as India introduces stricter safety norms with rear impact rules from 2029, potentially adding another 10,000 to entry-level cars.

New car prices are expected to rise majorly starting April 2027 as stricter vehicle safety standards cover crash protection, pedestrian safety and anti-theft system which would be rolled in phases.

As per the recent circular, a separate rear impact requirement, effective April 2029, would require vehicles to prevent fuel leakage or battery damage in rear end collisions, potentially increasing the manufacturing costs.

The Ministry of Road Transport as well as Highways has staggered the implementation timelines to give manufacturers time to incorporate the changes.

Automakers will have to reassess vehicle structures and safety equipment to comply with the new requirements. Any additional material, engineering or validation cost could push up prices by at least by 10,000 for an entry level hatchback, stated an industry executive familiar with Vehicle development.

Stronger rear structure needed

Under the rear impact requirement, all new cars manufactured in India from April 2029 would pass a crash test demonstrating that petrol as well as diesel models do not suffer fuel leakage, while the electric vehicles should avoid battery damage.

Manufacture have traditionally prioritised high strength steel in vehicle front structures, given the prevalence of frontal collisions. Its use in rear sections has generally been lower across several models.

Complaint could require additional Hss at critical structural points, along with reinforcement around the fuel tanks in internal combustion engine vehicles and battery packs in electric cars. These changes could help increase vehicle weight and production costs, potentially pushing up ex-showroom prices.