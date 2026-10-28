CBI withdraws pleas in SC seeking transfer of 2021 Bengal post-poll violence cases

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday withdrew its petitions seeking the transfer of cases related to the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal to courts outside the state, telling the Supreme Court that it no longer wished to pursue the matter in view of the changed circumstances.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, sought permission to withdraw the transfer petitions before a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.

The withdrawal comes after the CBI had earlier sought the transfer of these cases outside West Bengal, claiming that threats and intimidation of witnesses, investigating officials and lawyers were creating an atmosphere unconducive to a fair trial.

The Central agency had moved the Supreme Court during the tenure of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, contending that the prevailing circumstances in the state could impede the course of justice.

The Supreme Court had earlier stayed trial proceedings in the post-poll violence cases pending before various courts in West Bengal while considering the CBI's plea seeking their transfer outside the state.

At the time, Additional Solicitor General (ASG), S.V. Raju, appearing for the CBI, had submitted that officials, advocates and witnesses were being openly threatened and intimidated, thereby obstructing the course of justice.

He had also contended that no effective action appeared to have been taken by the state authorities despite the matter being brought to their notice.

The CBI had relied on a 2021 report prepared by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which recommended that cases investigated by the Central agency be tried outside West Bengal.

The FIRs in these cases were registered following an order of the Calcutta High Court directing a CBI probe into post-poll violence incidents involving allegations of murder and crimes against women.

In a separate development in June last year, the Supreme Court, while cancelling the bail granted to several accused in a post-poll violence case, described the 2021 violence against BJP workers as a “dastardly offence” and said it was “nothing short of a grave attack on the roots of democracy”.

The apex court further directed the West Bengal Home Secretary and the Director General of Police to ensure adequate protection for the complainant and material witnesses so that they could depose during the trial without fear or apprehension.