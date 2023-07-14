This Week's Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1: HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme 2023-24

Description: HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The applicants must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 Lakh. Preference will be given to those applicants who are facing personal or family crises that have occurred during the past three years due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 75,000

Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students

Description: Rolls-Royce India invites applications from girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the engineering degree program at AICTE-recognized institutions. The scholarship aims to support deserving students who demonstrate both academic excellence and financial need.

Eligibility: Girl students who are currently studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the engineering degree program (in fields like Aerospace, Marine, Electronics, Computers, etc.) at AICTE-recognized institutions are eligible.

The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Annual family income must not exceed INR 4 lakh per annum.

Please Note:

1. Preference will be given to individuals belonging to special categories such as those with physical disabilities, single parents, and orphans.

2. Female scholars who have previously received the 'Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students' in 2022 and are currently in their 4th year of engineering degree can also apply.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 35,000

Exclusive one-to-one and one-to-many mentorship sessions, webinars/workshops from industry experts at Rolls-Royce India

Last Date to Apply: 31-08-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship and Mentorship Programme for Sportsperson and Individuals

Description: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education. This scholarship program aims to provide foundational support to individuals, who are deserving & meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility: For individuals helping others, the applicants must be graduates and involved in activities like teaching a group of underprivileged children or providing sports training to them.

For sportspersons, applicants must have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2/3 years. They must be ranked within 500 in the national ranking/ within 100 in the state ranking. They must be aged between 9 and 20 years. The annual family income of all applicants must be less than INR 5 Lakhs per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of INR 75,000 per year for up to 3 years

Last Date to Apply: 30-08-2023