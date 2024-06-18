Top hiring trends that freshers look at while searching for job

Companies that keep a close eye on the hiring practices that recent grads find most valuable can better organize their search for young talent. Gaining a deeper understanding of these patterns would enable them to better target their hiring efforts and increase the desirability of the opportunities they are offering. In order to attract young talent, matching job offers to the interests of freshmen can result in more inventive and ambitious teams as well as higher employee retention rates.

Given below are a few hiring trends that fresher’s pay close attention to while scouting for a job-

What pushes a student to engage with a company online?

Students prefer to engage with a company through competitions on platforms and other engagements because it gives them a chance to understand the brand better and work on problems that they face real-time. Conversely, 38% of HR professionals prefer to engage with students through social media campaigns. HR leaders have an opportunity to inculcate competitions into their outreach initiatives allowing them to also reduce the skill gap.

Fresher’s value in-hand salary and perks

Salary has always been a point of discussion at every stage of an employee’s career. For fresher’s, the most important part of their CTC is the in-hand salary. And more than bonuses, fresher’s have rated perks and benefits as the second most important aspect when joining a company. New hires give a lot of weight to the starting pay and extra benefits that an employer may provide. For them, having a sizable in-hand paycheck offers instant financial security, which is essential as they embark on their careers.

Don’t just look at their resumes

Though a resume does entail the complete profile of a fresher, including their educational background, skills, internships, and more, they don’t like being evaluated only on that. They want to be assessed on their skills so that they understand what new they can bring to the table. Freshmen look for chances to show off their skills in a more dynamic and real-world setting so that prospective employers can witness for themselves the special contributions they can make to the company. Employers can more properly determine a candidate’s genuine fit and potential for advancement inside the company by focusing on practical abilities and potential rather than just resume content.

Job security Vs Pay hikes

60% Freshers prefer job security over pay hikes in a time when layoffs are becoming quite common. A secure job is more important to many recent graduates than the possibility of small pay rises when they first enter the workforce. This inclination is the result of a desire for both a stable financial future and a well-defined career path—two things that are becoming more and more crucial in the current unstable work environment. Although a bigger pay may be helpful, job security is ultimately what will enable them to save for the future, hone their talents, and establish a strong base for their careers.

Where do students want to work?

Based on their disciplines of study, students have varying preferences when it comes to picking a sector for their careers. Consulting is the most sought-after sector for students from B-Schools and other undergraduate programs. The IT industry is highly favored by engineering students given their background. Interestingly, there is a gender-specific pattern in B-Schools: female students tend to favor the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. These industry preferences show how students match their strengths, interests, and anticipated possibilities with careers.

(Listicle by Unstop)