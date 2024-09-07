  • Menu
TS DSC 2024 final Answer Key released, results likely in three days

TS DSC 2024 final Answer Key released, results likely in three days
Highlights

The final answer key of the DSC examination in Telangana was released on Friday, September 6. Eligible candidates can download the subject-wise keys...

The final answer key of the DSC examination in Telangana was released on Friday, September 6. Eligible candidates can download the subject-wise keys from the official website. The government is planning to release results in next three days.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,062 teacher positions throughout the state. The DSC exams were conducted online from July 18 to August 5, attracting a substantial participation of 245,263 candidates.

On August 13, a preliminary answer key was released, which prompted over 28,000 objections from candidates, leading to confusion regarding the accuracy of certain questions and answers. The overwhelming response to the preliminary key created uncertainty among the candidates as they sought clarity on the exam results. However, that uncertainty has finally been alleviated with the release of the final answer key today.

Candidates can find the answer keys categorized by session and subject for positions including School Assistant, Language Pandit, Secondary Grade Teacher, and Physical Education. The official website provides a comprehensive resource for candidates to verify their responses and gain insight into their exam performance.

