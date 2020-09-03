TS EAMCET 2020: Engineering stream hall ticket released, Find the direct link here

TS EAMCET 2020: On Thursday, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad released the hall ticket/ admit card on its official website for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2020) for engineering stream. The engineering course exam will be held from September 9 to September14. Candidates will be able to download the admit card before September 7.

The admit card for TS EAMCET agriculture and medical courses will be released on September 21. The exams are scheduled from September 28 and 29. Candidates can download the admit cards by clicking the link given below.



Steps to download TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket



 Go to the official website of TS EAMCET 2020, i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in

 Click on the hall ticket link

 Log in using your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth

 Click on Submit tab

 Download and take the hall ticket printout for future reference

The hall ticket will have details like the candidate's name, date and time of the exam, exam centre address and other information. Students need to cross-check the details given in the TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket. In case of any difference, contact the authorities as early as possible.



About TS EAMCET



TS EAMCET is organized by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). EAMCET is held for the admission into the first year of the following undergraduate professional courses offered in the universities and private unaided and affiliated Professional colleges in the Telangana state. The courses consist of BE, BTech / BTech (Bio-Tech) / BTech. (Diary Technology)/ BTech (Ag Engineering)/ B Pharmacy / B Tech (Food Technology (FT)) / BSc (Hons) Agriculture / BSc (Hons) Horticulture / BVSc & AH / BFSc and Pharm-D.