TS EAMCET 2023 Special Phase Counselling Dates Revised, Registration Begins At tseamcet.nic.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has published the revised dates for the special advisory phase of TS EAMCET 2023. As per the updated schedule, the process of providing basic information online, payment of processing fees and reservation of places for the selection of call centers, as well as dates and times for the verification of certificates for candidates who did not attend the first, second, and final phases, began on August 17 2023. Those who aspire to participate in the special phase counselling can check the official notice on the TS EAMCET website at tseamcet.nic.in

For candidates who have already reserved their slots, certificate verification will take place on August 18, 2023, while participants who qualify for the special assessment phase will be able to submit their preferences online until August 19, 2023. The option to freeze elections will be available until August 22, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 SPECIAL PHASE COUNSELLING: HOW TO APPLY

To complete the online application process for TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling, candidates can adhere to the following instructions:

STEP 1: Go to the official TS EAMCET website by visiting tseamcet.nic.in .

STEP 2: Once on the homepage, locate and click on the section designated for TS EAMCET 2023 special phase counselling.

STEP 3: Enter your login credentials as prompted and submit the information.

STEP 4: Fill out the application form with accurate details and proceed to make the payment of the requisite application fees.

STEP 5: Ensure you upload all the necessary documents per the specified requirements.

STEP 6: After completing the application process, download a copy of the page and retain a printed version for future reference.

During the TS EAMCET Special Phase Counselling 2023, if a candidate secures a seat within the same institution but for a different program, they must download the updated allocation letter and complete the reporting process at the same college by August 25, 2023.