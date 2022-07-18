TS EAMCET for engg stream begins in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for the engineering stream has begun across the State on Monday.

The exam is being held in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm. Around 29,000 candidates have been allotted in each session.

It is reported that a total of 1,72,241 candidates registered for the engineering entrance test for which 89 test centres in Telangana and 19 test centres in Andhra Pradesh have been established. The test will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Earlier, the TS EAMCET for AM stream scheduled for July 14 and 15 was postponed due to the heavy rainfall in the State.