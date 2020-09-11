TS ECET 2020 results declared, check @ ecet.tsche.ac.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared TS ECET 2020 results at the official site ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam conducted on August 31 can download the rank card from the website by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

TS ECET is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on the behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

Candidates can download the results by following the below steps...

Visit the official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the link 'Download rank card'.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter Ecet hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Click on 'view rank card'

TS ECET 2020 rank card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Qualifying criteria:

A candidate needs to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in aggregate across the four subjects (3 subjects in B.Sc maths) in order to get a rank i.e, the candidate must score at least 50 marks out of 200 marks.