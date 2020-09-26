TS ICET 2020 hall tickets released @icet.tsche.ac.in, download now

TS ICET 2020 hall ticket/admit card: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 hall tickets have been released at the official site of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) -- icet.tsche.ac.in

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the hall tickets by entering their registration number, date of birth and qualifying examination hall ticket number. The hall tickets have been released for the TS ICET which is scheduled to be held on September 30 and October 1.



The hall tickets were supposed to be released on September 15 but have been postponed in the view of prevailing COVID-19 situation.



The exam is conducted by the Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for the candidates getting admission into MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can still apply for the entrance test till today i.e, September 26, 2020 with a late fee of Rs 1000.



Here are the steps to download TS ICET 2020 hall tickets?



Visit icet.tsche.ac.in



Click on 'Download Hall Ticket'

Enter registration number, date of birth and qualifying examination hall ticket number

Download the hall ticket appeared on the screen