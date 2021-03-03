X
TS ICET 2021 in August, notification to release on April 3

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday announced the schedule for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2021 exam.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday announced the schedule for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2021 exam. It said that the detailed notification will be released on April 3.

Interested candidates can apply for the test from April 7 to June through online. The candidates can also register till July 30 with a late fee. The exam is scheduled to be held in August.

The TS ICET is conducted for the candidates seeking admissions into MBA and MCA courses by the Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance exam is a computer-based test.

