TS ICET-2023 results to be announced today
Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Acharya R Limbadri and KU Vice-Chancellor Acharya T Ramesh will grace the event and announce the results.
The Telangana ICET-2023 results will be released today i.e June 29. The ICET convener Professor P Varalakshmi said in a statement on Wednesday that the results will be released at Kakatiya University at 3.30 pm on Thursday.
The convenor said that State Council of Higher Education Chairman Acharya R Limbadri and KU Vice-Chancellor Acharya T Ramesh will grace the event and announce the results.
The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website to check the results after the declaration of results.
