  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Applications invited for free training programme

Hyderabad: Applications invited for free training programme
x
Highlights

Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) is inviting applications from rural/urban unemployed youth (men)

Hyderabad: Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) is inviting applications from rural/urban unemployed youth (men). The institute offers free training in technical courses for self employment. It is conducting a 38-day free vocational training programme from May 20 to June 26. Candidates in the age group of 19-30 years are eligible for this training, which will be offered at the institute’s premises in Rajendra Nagar. The training courses include MS-Office (for those who passed Intermediate and above), PC Hardware and Laptop Servicing (Intermediate and above) and electrician motor winding repairing. During the training, facilities including boarding and laboratory will be offered free of cost.

Applications will be received till May 18. For more information, visit: https://bired.org/

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X