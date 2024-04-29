Hyderabad: Applications invited for free training programme

Hyderabad: Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) is inviting applications from rural/urban unemployed youth (men). The institute offers free training in technical courses for self employment. It is conducting a 38-day free vocational training programme from May 20 to June 26. Candidates in the age group of 19-30 years are eligible for this training, which will be offered at the institute’s premises in Rajendra Nagar. The training courses include MS-Office (for those who passed Intermediate and above), PC Hardware and Laptop Servicing (Intermediate and above) and electrician motor winding repairing. During the training, facilities including boarding and laboratory will be offered free of cost.

Applications will be received till May 18. For more information, visit: https://bired.org/