Dr Krishna Ella Takes the Helm of Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) as its President

Hyderabad, India, 29th April 2024: The Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) has announced Dr. Krishna M Ella, a distinguished scientist and successful entrepreneur, as the association’s new President for a two-year period from April 2024-2026.

Dr. Ella, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, acknowledged as the father of Genome Valley, and known for his pioneering work in biotechnology with his visionary leadership in the biotech industry, is set to steer the Association towards new horizons in vaccine development and production.

Dr. Ella takes over the Presidency from Mr. Adar C Poonawala who held the post from 2019 to March 2024. For the current 2-year term, Ms. Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E assumes the role of Vice President, Mr. T. Srinivas, CFO of Bharat Biotech, will be Treasurer and Dr. Harshavardhan, will continue as Director General of IVMA.

"Vaccines are the vital pillar of global health, and the IVMA mission is to ensure that every individual, regardless of where they live, has access to life-saving immunizations," Dr. Krishna M Ella, President of IVMA stated. "Innovation, sustainability, and equity are the foundations of our collective vision, and I am pleased to serve IVMA along with its distinguished members and contribute to its vision to protect and enhance public health in India and the Developing World."











He emphasized the need to support African nations' public health vision by IVMA members and also urged to formulate policies and regulations in line with WHO and USFDA, which will help the industry to be not only globally competitive but also fortify India’s vision to boost the level playing field world-over in preventive care.



His appointment comes at a critical time when the world is grappling with emerging infectious diseases and the need for preventative vaccine research and development, and access to safe and affordable vaccines, is more pressing than ever.

Under Dr. Ellas's leadership, the IVMA aims to fortify collaboration between vaccine manufacturers, researchers, and policymakers to accelerate the development of new vaccines and improve production processes. Most importantly fosters the growth of startups, industry-academia, as well as Public-Private- Partnerships.

“Dr. Ella’s expertise and entrepreneurial spirit are exactly what the vaccine industry needs to navigate the complex challenges of the 21st century." Dr. Harshavardhan, Director General, IVMA said.

"His commitment to innovation and global health equity is well known, and it will undoubtedly help lead the industry in bringing transformative advancements in vaccine innovation, research, and manufacturing capabilities of India." Dr. Harshavardhan added.

The IVMA, with Dr. Ella at the forefront, aims to be more responsive to the needs of a rapidly changing world. His leadership signifies a key phase for the Association and its collective voice, one that is marked by the desire to excel and a deep commitment to humanity's well-being.

IVMA's mission is to bring to the fore the Indian private-sector human vaccine manufacturer’s concerns related to the progress and profitability of the industry and in streamlining regulatory pathways and matters related to audits and inspections in consultations with the national Central Drugs Standard and Control Organization.

Furthermore, IVMA and its Members will strive to maintain and improve upon its status as the Global Hub for vaccines of quality at affordable cost. As demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, Members of IVMA are ready to take on the challenges of the emerging new pathogens and ensure protection from future pandemics.

About The Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA)

The Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) was registered with the Registrar of Societies, Hyderabad, on 3rd February 2010 on the initiative of Dr. Krishna M. Ella. In 2018, the Association took a major step to engage with the Union Ministry of Health and Family, Delhi.

The Founder Members of the IVMA are Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Serum Institute of India Ltd, Biological E. Ltd, and Panacea Biotec Ltd. Indian Immunologicals Ltd joined IVMA in April 2024.

IVMA is a non-government apex organization, not-for-profit, industry-led, and industry-managed organization, playing a proactive role in the Indian healthcare development process articulating the views and concerns of industry, to create and sustain an encouraging environment for the development of immunization using vaccines in India, creating a partnership between industry and Government.

For more information, please visit http://ivma.in/