Hyderabad: JUAAH organises ‘Fusion Music’ concert

The auditorium of Ravindra Bharathi was filled with mesmerising rhythmic tunes on Sunday as the Jadavpur University Alumni Association, Hyderabad Chapter (JUAAH), organised a fusion music concert featuring Tabla Maestro Pandit Bickram Ghosh and his musical band, Rythmscape.

Hyderabad: The auditorium of Ravindra Bharathi was filled with mesmerising rhythmic tunes on Sunday as the Jadavpur University Alumni Association, Hyderabad Chapter (JUAAH), organised a fusion music concert featuring Tabla Maestro Pandit Bickram Ghosh and his musical band, Rythmscape.

Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Chandana Khan, a retired IAS officer, graced the event. Aniruddha Sengupta, President of JUAAH, stated that the main aim of organising such programmes is to raise funds for philanthropic activities, which range from sponsoring needy students to the welfare of the underprivileged. “We missed the event for the last four years. This year, we have planned to organise a musical night. In addition to our upcoming philanthropic programme, we have planned another musical concert on May 12, and various philanthropic activities are scheduled in the coming months.” Bickram Ghosh, an alumnus of Jadavpur University, West Bengal, said, “It was a very pleasant experience to perform at this concert.”

