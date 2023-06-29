Live
- Youth Women's National Boxing C'ship: Supriya Devi advances to quarter-finals
- Rahul stopped on Manipur CM's order, says Congress; police cites law and order issue
- Aadhar based face authentication transactions touch all time high of 10.6 million in May
- Amazon Introduces Simplified Registration Process
- Punjab starts process of confiscating assets in multi-crore ponzi scam: CM Mann
- Bihar Government Imposes Prohibition On Wearing Jeans And T-Shirts In Education Department Offices
- TV actress Chahat Pandey joins Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi
- Amit Shah Launches Scathing Attack on Nitish Kumar, Labeling Him a 'Paltu Babu'
- BJP to intensify political activity after Modis visit on July 8
- Now people are happy to get Rs 170 per month: Minister M B Patil
TS ICET Results 2023 released, check the direct link here
Highlights
Telangana State Higher Education Council chairman professor R Limbadri on Thursday released the results and TS ICET 2023 at Kakatiya University in...
Telangana State Higher Education Council chairman professor R Limbadri on Thursday released the results and TS ICET 2023 at Kakatiya University in Hanamkonda. The students are advised to visit official website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/
A student named Nukala Sharan Kumar secured the first rank in ICET. Sai Naveen and Ravijetha secured two and three ranks respectively.
It is known that the examination for admission to MBA and MCA courses was conducted on May 26 and 27 at 16 centers in Telangana and four centers in Andhra Pradesh wherein 70,900 students appeared for the exam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS