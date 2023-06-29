TS ICET Results 2023 released, check the direct link here

Telangana State Higher Education Council chairman professor R Limbadri on Thursday released the results and TS ICET 2023 at Kakatiya University in Hanamkonda. The students are advised to visit official website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/

A student named Nukala Sharan Kumar secured the first rank in ICET. Sai Naveen and Ravijetha secured two and three ranks respectively.

It is known that the examination for admission to MBA and MCA courses was conducted on May 26 and 27 at 16 centers in Telangana and four centers in Andhra Pradesh wherein 70,900 students appeared for the exam.