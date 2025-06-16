Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Released: Check 1st & 2nd Year Marks at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Highlights
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has declared the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025. Students can now check their scores using their hall ticket number and date of birth at tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially released the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025. These exams were held from May 22 to May 29, 2025.
Where to Check the Results:
Students can check and download their marks memo from the official websites:
- tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- results.cgg.gov.in
What You Need to Check the Result:
- Hall Ticket Number
- Date of Birth
Make sure to enter the correct details to access your result.
Next Story