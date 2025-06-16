TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Released: Check 1st & 2nd Year Marks at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially released the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025. These exams were held from May 22 to May 29, 2025.

Where to Check the Results:

Students can check and download their marks memo from the official websites:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

What You Need to Check the Result:

Hall Ticket Number

Date of Birth

Make sure to enter the correct details to access your result.