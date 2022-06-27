TS LAWCET and PGLCET registration date extended till July 5

Hyderabad: Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2022 registration and submission of online applications have been extended till July 5 with a late fee of Rs 500.

As per the release, there would be no further extension. Interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest in order to get to the exam centre of their choice in view of limited capacity of centres.