TS LAWCET and PGLCET registration date extended till July 5
TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2022 registration and submission of online applications have been extended till July 5 with a late fee of Rs 500.
Hyderabad: Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2022 registration and submission of online applications have been extended till July 5 with a late fee of Rs 500.
As per the release, there would be no further extension. Interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest in order to get to the exam centre of their choice in view of limited capacity of centres.
Candidates who passed 10+2 or its equivalent and graduated through regular/distance or correspondence mode are eligible for pursuing LLB (five-year degree course) and LLB (three-year degree course) respectively. Students who are expecting their final year/semester results can also apply. For more details candidates can visit the official website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/, said a senior officer