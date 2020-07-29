TSBIE uploads answer scripts, access open for students from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) said about 1.9 lakh students have applied for re-verification and re-counting of their marks and answer scrips.

In a statement here on Tuesday, TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said that the board has invited applications for re-verification and re-counting from the candidates appeared for Intermediate Public Examinations, March-2020, through online mode from July 10.

So far, "a total 37,387 students applied for re-verification and another 71,496 for re-counting."

After the re-verification and re-counting process, the revised marks and scanned answer scripts are made available in the TSBIE official website at http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The same can be downloaded from July 29, he added.

The TSBIE Secretary said that till date, total 71,298 answer scripts were re-verified and remaining 1198 answer scripts are going to be updated by July 31. Revised online memos can be downloaded from TSBIE official website from August 1.

Students have to visit the TSBIE website at http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and click on the student's services link. They need to select the 'Re-verification of Valued Answer Scripts' to download answer scripts to get verification code.

They have to enter the verification code to download a scanned copy of re-verified answer scripts. However, for re-counting, the only status of the marks will be displayed.