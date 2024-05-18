TSBIE uploads IPASE hall-tickets

Live
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education uploaded the hall-tickets for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Theory Examinations (IPASE) on Friday. According to the officials, the supplementary exams are scheduled from May 24 to June 3, with sessions from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Students can download their hall-tickets from the official website. TSBIE advised students to verify the accuracy of their photo, signature, name, medium, and listed subjects on their hall-tickets. Any discrepancies should be promptly reported to the college principal or district intermediate education officer for correction.
The chief superintendents of the theory examination centers, IPASE have been instructed to permit candidates with downloaded hall-tickets, even without the principal's signature, said a senior officer.