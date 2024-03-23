TSCHE tweaks EAPCET, ICET dates in view of Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: In view of the Lok Sabha election, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) revised the schedules for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) 2024 and the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024 on Friday. The EAPCET has been rescheduled and will now be conducted from May 7 to 11, with the agriculture and pharmacy tests taking place on May 7 and 8, and the engineering test scheduled from May 9 to 11.

According to TSCHE, initially, EAPCET was slated to take place from May 9 to 12. This closely overlapped with the Lok Sabha election date scheduled for May 13, prompting the council to revise the entrance exam dates. Consequently, the ICET, conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA programs, has been rescheduled to June 5 and 6, instead of the initially planned dates of June 4 and 5.This schedule was revised because the election counting and announcement of the results were slated for June 4. The entrance tests will be conducted in two sessions: from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Meanwhile, according to officials from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), which conducts TS EAPCET stated that, as of Friday evening, around 215,686 applications had been received. Among these, 154,891 are for engineering, 60,624 for agriculture and pharmacy, and around 171 for both.

The capacity per session of the examination centres has been increased from 25,000 to 35,000 this time. This adjustment aims to accommodate the increasing number of students applying and appearing for the test.

The deadline for online submission of applications without a late fee on the website https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in/ is April 6. Any necessary corrections can be made online by candidates between April 8 and 12, stated a senior officer, TSCHE.

With a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500, applications can be submitted until April 9 and 14, respectively. Additionally, applications with a late fee of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 will be accepted until April 19 and May 4, respectively. As for the ICET, the deadline to register without a late fee on the website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/ is April 30, he added.