TSLPRB to conduct certificate verification for SI, constable candidates from June 14

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has decided to conduct the verification documents for qualified candidates in Sub Inspector and Constable posts from June 14 to 26 and set up 18 centers in 18 parts of the state (Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Ramagundam, Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad

An additional SP/Additional DCP level officer has been appointed as supervisor for each centre. In case an officer of that rank is not available, the SP of the concerned unit is advised to take care of the process.

The TSLPRB said that the cutoff marks will be announced after the verification of documents. With this, the cutoff marks will be crucial in the final selection. Vacancies in district, zonal and multizonal posts will be considered.

It is learned that 1,50,852 people were found eligible for certificate verification due to which an average of six candidates are competing for a total of 17,516 posts.