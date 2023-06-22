TSPSC Group 1 Preliminary exam key likely in the next week

The preliminary answer key of the TSPSC Group 1 preliminary examination would be released next week. The TSPSC commission is making arrangements to embed copies of OMR answer sheets along with the answer key on the website along with the question paper of the exam. The imaging process of OMR documents will be completed in two to three days.



After the imaging process is completed, the Preliminary Exam Master Question Paper, Group-1 Preliminary Key will be made available on the TSPSC website. The final answer key will be released after receiving the objections on the preliminary key. TSPSC is making efforts to declare the results as early as possible. The commission expected to announce the preliminary results within a few months after the release of the final answer key. The procedure is designed to give three months for the mains exams.

Around 2,33,248 people appeared for the preliminary written examination conducted on the 11th of this month. Compared to last year's exam held on October 16, around 55 lakh people did not appear for the exam this time. It is known that the Group 1 exam held last year was cancelled amid the leakage of the question paper.