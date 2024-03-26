Live
UGC extends deadline for submission of CUET-UG application form to March 31
New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday extended the deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG to 31 March, upto 09:50 P.M.
Earlier, the deadline was March 26.
UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the decision has been taken based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. He asked students to visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates.
This year more than 200 universities and institutions will use CUET-UG scores for the first year's undergraduate admissions. It includes 46 Central universities, 36 state universities, 20 Deemed, 105 private universities and 6 government institutions.
The Ministry of Education and UGC have mandated the National Testing Agency to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG)-2024 for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in central universities and other participating universities, institutions, organisations and autonomous colleges.
UGC Chairman said that the CUET (UG)-2024 provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the country. The list of universities is dynamic, and more universities are joining the test.
The application of CUET (UG) – 2024 was launched on the website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ on 27th February 2024 and is now closing on 31 March.
All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply for CUET (UG) - 2024 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush, Kumar added.