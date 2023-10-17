UGC launches WhatsApp channel

Hyderabad: The launch of UGC India WhatsApp Channel marks a significant leap towards democratising access to crucial information in realm of higher education. This innovative initiative ensures that a diverse array of stakeholders, including higher educational institutions, educators, students, and others, can effortlessly access authentic and up-to-date information at their fingertips.

One key advantage of the platform is its inclusivity. Recognising that not everyone may have seamless access to the UGC websites or other social media handles, the channel becomes a powerful tool for reaching a broader audience. In a country as diverse as India, where connectivity varies, the initiative bridges the digital divide and ensures that policy updates on higher education are readily available to all.

Real-time updates are a game-changer in the dynamic landscape of higher education. With the channel, stakeholders can receive timely information on policy changes, educational reforms, and other critical updates as they unfold. This immediacy enhances transparency and allows institutions, educators, and students to adapt swiftly to new developments, fostering a more agile and informed educational ecosystem.

For HEIs the channel becomes a direct conduit for staying abreast of regulatory changes, guidelines, and best practices. Educators can benefit from real-time information on curriculum modifications, assessment methodologies, and professional development opportunities. Students, too, gain a direct line to pertinent updates on examinations, scholarships and other aspects of their academic journey.