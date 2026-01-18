UGC NET Exam 2026: Application process, exam schedule, eligibility, pattern and syllabus

The UGC NET Exam 2026 is a national-level competitive examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission. It is organized to assess the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and higher education institutions. Aspirants planning to appear for UGC NET 2026 must stay informed about the application process, exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and syllabus.

UGC NET 2026 Application Form

The application form for UGC NET 2026 is expected to be released online on the official NTA UGC NET website. Candidates must first complete the registration process by providing basic details, followed by filling out the application form with academic and personal information. Applicants are required to upload scanned copies of photographs, signatures, and relevant documents before paying the application fee through online payment modes. A correction window is usually provided for making necessary changes after submission.

UGC NET 2026 Exam Date

UGC NET is conducted twice every year, typically in June and December. The June 2026 session is expected to be held in the middle of the year, while the December 2026 session may be conducted toward the end of the year. The official notification will confirm the exact exam dates, city intimation slip, and admit card schedule.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for UGC NET 2026 must have completed or be appearing in a Master’s degree or equivalent examination from a recognized university. General category candidates must secure at least 55% marks, whereas reserved category candidates are eligible with 50% marks. The upper age limit for JRF is generally 30 years, with relaxation for reserved categories. There is no age restriction for Assistant Professor eligibility.

Exam Pattern

The UGC NET 2026 exam consists of two papers conducted in a single session. Paper I assesses teaching aptitude, research aptitude, reasoning ability, and general awareness. Paper II focuses on the subject selected by the candidate. Both papers contain multiple-choice questions with no negative marking.

Syllabus

The syllabus for Paper I includes teaching aptitude, research methods, communication, reasoning, and higher education systems. Paper II syllabus is subject-specific and based on postgraduate-level topics as prescribed by NTA. Regular reference to the official syllabus is recommended for effective preparation.