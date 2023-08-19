UGC releases draft for foreign educational institutions

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission released the draft UGC (Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2023.

The UGC informed that many foreign universities have reached stages of setting up campuses in India’s GIFT city. On the other hand some Indian universities are collaborating with foreign universities to offer joint degrees.

According to the ministry of education, the national education policy 2020 recommends several reforms in Indian higher education and intends to promote India as a “global study destination”, providing quality education at affordable cost and attracting a greater number of international students. UGC said that in order to facilitate the mobility of students in a seamless manner, UGC has drafted enabling regulations to provide a robust and transparent mechanism for recognising foreign qualifications and granting equivalence to such qualifications.

UGC said that while granting equivalence, the student must have pursued the programme through regular, in-person instruction and not through online or distance learning. It lays down minimum credit requirements, minimum duration, evaluation processes etc.

It said that qualifications obtained at the school level from schools affiliated with foreign boards in foreign countries shall also be recognised and granted equivalence, as per the draft norms. The draft norms also recognise qualifications obtained in the off-shore campus of Indian higher educational institutions, giving more flexibility to students.

UGC said that using a dedicated online portal, the students can seek equivalence of their foreign qualifications from the UGC. Providing a fast-track period of merely 15 days, the Commission shall convey its decision to the applicant. A mechanism of re-appeal is also provided to the applicant. UGC shall then grant a certificate of equivalence to the applicant, which will be valid for employment, higher education or any other purpose.

It said that the Indian students acquiring qualifications from foreign higher education institutions through collaborative arrangements, such as MoUs or Agreements between the Indian Government or University Grants Commission and foreign counterparts, will now find a streamlined path. They are relieved from the necessity of applying for equivalence, reaffirming smoother educational pursuits and cross-border cooperation.

The proposed equivalence certificate will certify the parity of qualification between a foreign qualification and the qualification awarded by an Indian board or university at the same level.

UGC said that they extends an invitation to all stakeholders, encompassing educational institutions, students, academicians, and the wider community, to provide inputs, comments, and feedback. Stakeholders are encouraged to share their insights by sending their suggestions, comments, and feedback to [email protected] before September 16, 2023.

The draft UGC (Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2023, can be found at UGC website.