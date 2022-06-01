Unacademy produces 178 Rankers for UPSC CSE 2021

India: Unacademy, India's largest learning platform*, today announced that 178 out of 685 rank holders of UPSC CSE 2021 are Unacademy Learners. Among the top rankers from the Unacademy platform are Gamini Singla (AIR - 3), Aishwarya Verma (AIR – 4), Utkarsh Dwivedi (AIR - 5) and Yaksh Chaudhary (AIR – 6).

3 Learners have secured ranks between 1-5, 32 have secured ranks from 6-100 and 143 have secured AIRs from 101-685.

From the 178 Rankers, 45 Learners were Unacademy's Plus/ Iconic subscribers guided by India's Top Educators. The other rankers were guided by Unacademy's Last Mile Programme for UPSC CSE 2021 Interview. Last Mile Programme is an interview guidance program for the last stage of the UPSC CSE exam that helps Learners who have qualified the Mains exam to crack the Personal Interview stage. The questions are asked by retired bureaucrats, former UPSC members and Top Educators in a mock set-up. In last year's Unacademy's Interview Guidance Program 170+ Rankers qualified the Interview stage by securing AIR 2.

Unacademy is the leading online learning platform for UPSC Civil Services Exam preparation. The platform effectively prepares its Learners for the coveted exam through various learning modules such as structured batch courses for GS and Optional subjects, interactive Live sessions, 1:1 mentorship and guidance, dedicated doubt solving sessions, test series, essay and answer writing with evaluation and much more.