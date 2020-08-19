University of Hyderabad entrance exams from Sep 24

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad entrance exams will begin from September 24 for admissions into various courses, said the varsity vice-chancellor Prof Appa Rao on Wednesday through a virtual press conference.

Rao said that the entrance exam will be held in offline mode across 38 test centres across the country by taking necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures. So far, the varsity has received a record of 62,583 applications this year out of which 28,612 from Telangana, 7,019 from Kerala, 5,082 from Delhi, 4,250 from Andhra Pradesh, 3,878 from West Bengal and 3,349 from Odisha.

The university said that the exams will be held in three sessions this year to ensure social distancing in the view of the pandemic.

The University of Hyderabad has a total of 2,456 seats and offers admissions to 132 courses including 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 M. Phil, 10 M.Tech and 46 PhD programmes.

Meanwhile, the varsity has secured its place in Top 10 list of Institutes of National Importance and Central Universities in the Union education ministry's Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020. Last year, the university ranked fourth in the list but dropped six positions this year ranking tenth.