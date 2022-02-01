University of Hyderabad extends MBA course applications date

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has extended the last date for receiving applications for admission into its 2 Year MBA course for the academic session 2022-24 till February 15, 2022. The University is amongst the top universities of the country and has been awarded the status of 'institution of eminence' by the UGC and Government of India. It is ranked 9th among universities in the country by the NIRF for the year 2021.

The MBA course offered by the University of Hyderabad is affordable and the tuition fee is around Rs.1.6 lakh for two years. The course has an excellent placement track record. It is an also AICTE approved MBA programme.

Intake



75 students

Admission eligibility criteria:



♦ Graduation in any discipline with 60% per cent of marks and CAT-2021 score.

♦ Candidates who are in their final year of graduation can also apply.

Last date

For submission of applications is on 15 February 2022.

link to fill up online application:



http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/mba22.html