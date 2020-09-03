University of Hyderabad to comply with Supreme Court order

♦ The Supreme Court on August 28 upheld the guidelines of the UGC to declare the results only after conducting end-semester examinations for the final semester students

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has decided that end-semester examinations will be conducted online for the final semester post-graduate students from September 16.

Announcing the decision after a meeting of a high-level committee headed by the two Pro Vice-Chancellors, followed by a discussion with Heads of Department and Deans of Schools, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Appa Rao Podile, said that the university was compelled to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court on August 28 upholding the guidelines of the UGC to declare the results only after conducting end-semester examinations for the final semester students.

Those students who are unable to attend the exams from September 16 will have another opportunity to appear in the second spell of exams scheduled for October 5.

It may be recalled that in June the University had adopted an alternative evaluation mechanism based on continuous assessment and the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) and announced results for the batch in order to facilitate their graduation so that they could pursue further education or career opportunities. Those results will now stand cancelled.

In an open letter to the University community, Professor Appa Rao explained that while the earlier decision was taken with the best interests of students in mind, after the SC judgement, the University has scheduled the end-semester examinations so as to not jeopardise the future of students if their degrees were to be invalidated by regulatory authorities.

The Heads and Deans will work out a range of flexible options to administer the examinations online and minimise the inconvenience to students, he added.