UoH: Integrated PG programs admission notification 2023 unveiled

The University of Hyderabad, an Institution of Eminence, ranked 10th among universities and 20th under overall category in the NIRF rankings 2023, listed in Category-I of UGC (Categorization of Universities for grant of graded autonomy) Regulations 2018, with NAAC grading of 3.28 out of 4.00, invites bright, aspiring students committed to excellence to apply for admission to 16 Integrated PG programs. The total no. of seats for all Integrated PG programs are 315 (GE-128, SC-47, ST-24, OBC-85, EWS-31). In addition to this, 15 nos. of seats each are reserved for PWD & wards of Defence Personnel, over and above the total number of seats. The admissions to these programs are based on CUET (UG) 2023 score.

The aspiring candidates may apply online on the University academic website link http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/ , wherein application fee, prospectus, schedule of admission, online application, etc. are available. The last date for applying online to the Integrated PG program is 30.07.2023.

Notification for admission to PG programs will be released after declaration of CUET (PG) results.