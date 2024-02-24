UoH organises public outreach programme on climate change

Hyderabad: To promote scientific curiosity and learning among village students and create awareness about climate change and sustainability among farmers, the Centre for Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences (CEOAS), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, hosted an engaging outreach programme focused on rocketry and sustainable development on Friday in ZPH School, Rangapur.

Officials mentioned that, in an effort to promote increased awareness and comprehension of critical environmental issues, the faculty of CEOAS presented posters covering topics such as waste management, the impact of climate change on health and agriculture, and preparedness for extreme events.

As the outreach programme concluded, organisers extended their gratitude to the volunteers, school staff, and community members whose contributions led to its success. A senior officer mentioned that plans are already in motion for future initiatives aimed at fostering a spirit of inquiry and discovery among village students. The objective is to ensure that education remains a source of empowerment and inspiration within the community.