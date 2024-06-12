Live
Just In
UoH to offer 5-year integrated Materials Engg course
Hyderabad: The School of Engineering Sciences and Technology at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is offering a 5-year integrated (B Tech and M Tech) programme in Materials Engineering for the academic year 2024-2025, with 60 seats admitted through JOSAA.
According to UoH officials, the curriculum offers multiple exit options, including a 4-year B Tech degree, and options for several minor streams, such as AI/ML and computational materials engineering.
The curriculum places special emphasis on creativity and innovation through dedicated courses, specially designed labs, internships, and projects.
Admissions to the programme will be conducted through the JOSAA portal (https://josaa.nic.in). The university code is 421, and the programme code is 5313.