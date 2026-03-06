UPSC Civil Services 2025 Results Announced: Top Toppers Named

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 final results were released on Friday afternoon (6 March). The mains exams took place in August 2025, with interviews conducted in February this year. A total of 958 candidates from across India have been selected for the All India Civil Services. Anuj Agnihotri secured the top position, achieving the All India First Rank. Rajeshwari Suve and Akansh Dhul secured the second and third ranks, respectively. Out of 1087 vacancies, 42 were allocated to candidates from the PwBD category. Those selected will be assigned to various central services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ posts.



Every year, lakhs of youth across the country compete in the highly competitive UPSC recruitment process, which involves three stages: preliminary, mains, and interview. The final list is released after a rigorous filtering process, with successful candidates posted in key departments like IAS and IPS.

UPSC Final Result 2025 Top Toppers: - Anuj Agnihotri - Rajeshwari Suve M - Akansh Dhul - Raghav Jhunjhunwala - Ishaan Bhatnagar - Zinnia Arora - Ar Raja Mohaydeen - Pakshal - Asta Jain - Ujwal Priyank



