UPSIFS to introduce first five-year integrated forensic science course

Lucknow : The Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) is set to introduce a unique integrated BSc LLB (Forensic Science) five-year degree programme from the next academic session.

First-of-its-kind in the state, the programme is aimed at assisting in the administration of justice. “The course will be a valuable asset in the administration of justice, as forensic science is not complete without law,” said UPSIFS director G.K. Goswami.

The institute is also in the final stages of completing Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with prestigious institutions like the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting Diagnostics (CDFD) in Hyderabad. Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur are already guiding UPSIFS students in cyber forensics.

Elaborating on the approach of education at UPSIFS, Goswami explained that the institute focuses on three key areas. The first is the crime scene management where the students learn how to effectively manage crime scenes to preserve evidence and prevent contamination.

The second is sample analysis where students gain expertise in analysing various types of forensic samples, such as DNA, fingerprints, and trace evidence. The third is expert opinion which helps students develop the skills to present their findings and expert opinions in a clear and concise manner, making them credible witnesses in courts of law.

The institute which held first public function in Lucknow on Sunday, brought together doyens of law, including judges of the Allahabad high court, legal luminaries, forensic experts, police officers and academia. One of the legal experts, Prof. Anup Surendranath from the National Law University spoke about the alarmingly high rate of death penalty reversals during appeals.

His research has revealed that nearly 40 per cent of death penalty cases are overturned in appeals, raising concerns about the quality of evidence used to convict individuals. Surendranath also highlighted the issue of ‘junk science’ (spurious or fraudulent scientific data, research, or analysis), where poor quality forensic evidence can lead to irreversible injustice for innocent people.

He emphasised the need for rigorous scientific standards in forensic investigations to ensure the fair administration of justice. Justice AR Masoodi of the Allahabad HC, emphasised interconnectedness of scientific investigation and fair trial. He cited examples from court cases to illustrate the crucial role of forensics in advancing justice. He also stressed the importance of treating individuals in conflict with law as patients rather than mere criminals.